    • Gatineau, Que. police seek vehicle owner as part of suspicious fire investigation

    Gatineau police are looking for the owner of this pickup truck as part of an investigation into a suspicious fire on Nov. 13, 2024. (Gatineau Police/handout) Gatineau police are looking for the owner of this pickup truck as part of an investigation into a suspicious fire on Nov. 13, 2024. (Gatineau Police/handout)
    Gatineau police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle and its owner following a suspicious fire earlier this month.

    Firefighters and police were called to a home on rue Brooks at around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 13. Residents nearby reported hearing an explosion before the fire started.

    No one was hurt, but police are now investigating the blaze as suspicious.

    Police say a vehicle was spotted near the scene at the corner of rue Brooks and rue Parker at around the time of the fire. It is described as a black pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150 that is a 2015 or newer model. The pickup truck could be equipped with a trailer hitch at the rear. The muffler is located behind the rear wheel on the passenger side and the noise of the vehicle suggests that it may have undergone modifications.

    Anyone with information that could help locate this vehicle or identify its owner is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819 243-4636, option 5. 

