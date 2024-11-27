Gatineau, Que. police seek vehicle owner as part of suspicious fire investigation
Gatineau police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle and its owner following a suspicious fire earlier this month.
Firefighters and police were called to a home on rue Brooks at around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 13. Residents nearby reported hearing an explosion before the fire started.
No one was hurt, but police are now investigating the blaze as suspicious.
Police say a vehicle was spotted near the scene at the corner of rue Brooks and rue Parker at around the time of the fire. It is described as a black pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150 that is a 2015 or newer model. The pickup truck could be equipped with a trailer hitch at the rear. The muffler is located behind the rear wheel on the passenger side and the noise of the vehicle suggests that it may have undergone modifications.
Anyone with information that could help locate this vehicle or identify its owner is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819 243-4636, option 5.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
The Ontario government says it will match the federal government’s GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
Man arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with over 70 pounds of meth-caked clothing
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Wicked' pay disparity rumour debunked
Some have been saying Ariana Grande got paid more for 'Wicked' than her costar Cynthia Erivo, but the movie's studio is setting the record straight.
Some Liberal MPs echo NDP call to expand $250 rebate, minister touts seniors benefits
Some Liberal MPs say they think their government should consider expanding the eligibility for an upcoming government rebate to include seniors who are no longer working.
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill loses seat to PC candidate by just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.
Toronto
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
-
Video shows man pointing gun at vehicles on Highway 401
Police continue to look for a man captured in a dashcam footage pointing a gun at passing vehicles on Highway 401.
-
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
-
Quebec premier says he's 'open' to possibility of Quebec constitution by 2026
A committee appointed by the Quebec government has recommended the province adopt its own constitution and take other steps to boost its autonomy.
-
Quebec police speak to drivers about violence against women
As part of the 12 days of action to end violence against women, the Quebec provincial police service (SQ) is raising awareness on intimate partner violence by talking to drivers on the province's roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
Windsor
-
Active investigation cleared on Victoria Avenue
Windsor police have left the scene after an active investigation near the downtown area.
-
'99 red balloons? Try hundreds': Parks Canada draws attention to helium balloon litter concerns
In posts on social media, Parks Canada is calling on people to "balloon responsibly" while revealing staff at Point Pelee National Park find hundreds of helium balloons along the Lake Erie shoreline each year.
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
London
-
Rock the Park announces 2025 country lineup, tickets on Black Friday sale this week
If you're keen for Rock the Park 2025, the best time to get your tickets is coming up this week – this year, for the first time in over two decades, you can snag your tickets in a Black Friday Sale.
-
What makes a hate crime? New Western research hopes to help future lawyers decide.
This tool helps compile more than 15 years of case law in which judges have considered a subsection of the Canadian Criminal Code which requires judges to consider harsher penalties for hate crimes.
-
'Cancer might have started this, but I am going to finish it': Nine-year-old cancer patient prepares to Illuminate Ronald McDonald House
Emma McKeachnie is all smiles as she helps package Christmas cookies with her sister Ava, inside the kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
-
Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious
Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Police Services Act 'discreditable conduct' appearance for veteran Barrie officer
Longtime Barrie police officer Valarie Gates had one of her two discreditable conduct charges under the Police Services Act addressed Wednesday morning over teleconference.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
Winnipeg
-
Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
-
Manitoba adding 800 hip and knee surgeries in Selkirk
The Manitoba government is taking steps to lower healthcare wait times by adding 800 hip and knee surgeries at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.
Calgary
-
Calgary police preparing to beef up security ahead of G7 summit in June
The Calgary Police Service says it is preparing to police next year's international G7 summit, taking place in Kananaskis and Calgary.
-
$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta
A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.
-
'Righting a historical wrong': Bearspaw Nation files class action suit against feds over $5-a-year Treaty 7 payment
A First Nation west of Calgary has filed a class action lawsuit against Ottawa, trying to right what it calls an “historical wrong.”
Edmonton
-
Welfare check leads police to finding $750K in drugs, man's arrest
A man faces drug and weapon charges after $750,000 worth of drugs were seized from an Edmonton home.
-
City of Edmonton to lift Phase 1 parking ban on Thursday
The City of Edmonton will lift the Phase 1 parking ban on arterial and industrial district roads on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta's pledge to take over ownership of emissions data 'irresponsible': Guilbeault
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Alberta's plan to make greenhouse gas emissions data the property of the provincial government could lead to oil and gas companies breaking federal laws.
Regina
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
-
Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'
The province says work is underway to develop a program that will help better understand Saskatchewan student performance in 'core subject areas' at school.
-
Man given 5 year sentence for fatal 2021 booze fueled fight in Regina home
A now 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve a total of five years behind bars for the 2021 death of a 43-year-old man in Regina after an alcohol fueled fight in the basement of a home.
Saskatoon
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
-
Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'
-
'I didn’t give up': Five-day search for missing dog ends with tears of joy
A Saskatoon woman and her dog, Bella, were reunited after five days of searching, with the help of Facebook and the kindness of strangers.
Vancouver
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
-
Condo door is common property, owner not responsible for replacing glue-filled lock, B.C. tribunal rules
A North Vancouver condo building has lost its bid to force the owner of one unit to pay for a replacement lock after a bizarre incident in which glue was "injected" into the locking mechanism.
-
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
-
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
-
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
Kelowna
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.