GATINEAU -- A Gatineau tenant has been fined $1,000 for hosting a gathering at a Hull apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last weekend, the Quebec Government banned all public gatherings in a bid to limit the spread of novel coronavirus, including gatherings in an indoor setting.

Gatineau Police officers responded to a noise complaint at an apartment building in the Hull sector around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. There were five people in an apartment, including two people that did not live in the unit.

Police say the $1,000 fine was issued after the group refused to cooperate with the request to shut down the event. The tenant was also find $200 for contravening Gatineau’s noise bylaw.

Gatineau Police warn residents could be fined between $1,000 and $6,000 for violating the Public Health Act banning public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone wanting to report a large gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic can call 819-246-0222.