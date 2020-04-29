OTTAWA -- Quebec is keeping the Gatineau-Ottawa border closed to non-essential travel at the start of cottage season, while easing travel restrictions in other parts of the province.

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault says the random police checkpoints will remain in place at the Ottawa-Gatineau border to limit non-essential travel between the two provinces and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The Quebec Government unveiled a timeline to gradually ease the travel restrictions across the province that were put in place in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. On May 11, the police roadblocks will be removed in the Outaouais region, with the exception of Gatineau.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City on Wednesday, Guilbault said the Quebec Government will keep the travel restrictions in place in Gatineau and the northern areas of the province while it follows the COVID-19 situation in the regions. The Quebec Government will work with health officials in the Outaouais on a timeline to ease the travel restrictions.

On April 1, the Quebec Government announced police would be deployed in the Outaouais region, including the Ottawa-Gatineau border, aiming to “limit non-essential movements” between Ontario and Quebec.

The Surete du Quebec has set up random checkpoints along the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, while Gatineau Police have been conducting checkpoints at the Alexandra Bridge, Portage Bridge, Chaudiere Bridge, Champlain Bridge and the Masson-Angers ferry.

On Wednesday, the Quebec Government announced plans to begin easing the travel restrictions across the province.

On Monday, May 4, the province will remove police checkpoints in the Laurentides, Lanaudiere, Chaudiere-Appalaches and Ville de Rouyn. On May 11, the roadblocks will be removed in the Outaouais (except Gatineau), La Tuque, Saguenay, Lac-St-Jean.

On May 18, the restrictions will be eased in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Charlevoix and Cote-Nord.

Despite the travel restrictions being eased, Guilbault said the Quebec Government is still advising people to avoid non-essential travel into the regions. The government say it won’t hesitate to implement the travel restrictions if there’s a spike in COVID-19 infections.