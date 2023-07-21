Gatineau man, 19, charged with first-degree murder in the city's first homicide of 2023

A 19-year-old Gatineau man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the first homicide of 2023 in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau police say Jano Gravelle, 58, died in hospital after a shooting in the area of boulevard Montclair and boulevard St-Joseph in the Hull sector on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area at 2:45 p.m., and the victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds.

On Friday, police arrested two men at the Agora complex in the Plateau neighbourhood.

Police said on Saturday that Isaac Lortie, 19, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Gravelle.

The second man arrested is facing charges of complicity after the fact of murder and possession of a loaded restricted firearm without a permit.

Police said on Friday that at this point in the investigation, there is nothing to suggest the victim knew the suspects.