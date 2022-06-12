Gas prices steadily soar, taking toll far beyond the road

As the price at the pumps continues to climb, breaking records across the country with no sign of slowing down anytime soon, many are being forced to change habits or summer travel plans, and the impact is being felt far beyond the road.

Many boaters hit the water on a rainy Sunday at the Britannia Yacht Club, a clear sign not even bad weather can keep keen boaters off the water, but high gas prices might.

"Maybe instead of going out four times a week they'll go three, instead of two hours, they'll go for an hour, if you're a boater you'll still use it, and you're conscious of it, but people will be more mindful, they don't want to pay more," said Paul Moore, GM and CEO of the Britannia Yacht Club.

High fuel prices aren’t only impacting drivers on the road; members at the yacht club are taking note too. David Bouchard chose to get a boat powered by wind rather than a motor.

"It was kind of baked into the decision making, I wanted to be on the water, and this is an easy way to save on fuel," said Bouchard

At the pumps, prices continue to climb to record highs, over $2.15/L at many stations in Ottawa this weekend.

Some drivers say it’s forcing them to make major life changes.

"My dad lives in Rockland, and I'm having him move here so I don't have to commute, that's a big one," said Diane Lamoureux, who lives in Ottawa.

Across the country, the climb continues and some experts say the federal gas tax is just too much.

"I think all these provinces recognize there’s hardship and people are feeling it. The federal government is the one that remains not only silent but contributed mightily to the increase in cost," said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

Back on the water – sailors say they may not move fast, but at least they can afford to move.

"There's a bit of solitude between the power boat guys and the sail boat guys, we don't always mix too well, I guess we're having the laugh now," said Trevor Klotz, a member at the Britannia Yacht Club.

Experts warn this will be the norm this summer, and fuel prices are expect to climb even higher.