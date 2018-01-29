Garneau High School in Orléans closed after threatening email sent
Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 12:24PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 29, 2018 1:25PM EST
One person was arrested after Garneau High School in Orléans received a threat by email.
Ottawa Police said they got a call around 6 a.m. Monday about the email, which included a mention of a gun.
Constable Chuck Benoit explained that the threat did not target one specific person or group but instead the school and staff as a whole.
A 19-year-old man was arrested but police have not laid charges.
Classes were cancelled on Monday as a result of the threat.