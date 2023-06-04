Garbage debate at Ottawa City Hall and waiting for the Senators to be sold: 5 stories to watch this week

The city of Ottawa wants to hear your garbage opinions this week, the wait continues for the sale of the Ottawa Senators to be completed, and annual maintenance will disrupt O-Train service.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Will Ottawa adopt a bag tag program for garbage?

The debate over the short-term future of garbage collection in the city of Ottawa heads to Ottawa City Hall on Monday.

The environment and climate change committee will debate a proposal for Ottawa to adopt a "partial-pay-as-you-throw" policy for garbage collection, in a bid to encourage more waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.

Under the proposed 'bag tag' garbage policy, all garbage items placed at the curb would require a city of Ottawa tag for collection. Homeowners would receive 55 bag tags for the year as part of their solid waste management fee, and additional tags would cost $3 each.

A garbage container could be a garbage bag, container or bulky item.

There would continue to be no limit to how much residents can set out through curbside recycling and green bins.

Council has already directed staff to look at different options for Ottawa's garbage, including incineration. The motion, presented by councillors Allan Hubley and David Brown, requested staff study other waste diversion technology and report to council in the fall as part of the draft Solid Waste Master Plan.

Waiting for the Ottawa Senators to be sold

The wait to learn the new owner of the Ottawa Senators will continue this week, with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman saying the sale will be completed in the next few weeks.

Fans and potential bidders have been patiently waiting to learn the winner since final bids were submitted on May 15. The Senators have been up for sale since Nov. 4.

"I don't know that anybody is out. I know that they're trying to move forward as quickly as possible to conclude the process," Bettman said Saturday evening.

"The bidding was robust, the interest was great and I'm being advised by GSP, Galatioto Sports Partners, that they expect a very good outcome in the next few weeks. So, we'll all have to sit back and see."

The Ottawa Senators logo on the Canadian Tire Centre

Annual maintenance begins on Ottawa's LRT system

Commuters are being warned to expect some delays on Ottawa's light-rail transit system this week, as annual maintenance activities begin.

OC Transpo says the maintenance will be performed at different times between June 5 and 19, requiring partial line closures.

RTG will be addressing water infiltration in the downtown tunnel, grinding the tracks across the entire line to reduce noise and vibration, inspecting and maintaining the overhead power system, removing vegetation within the guideway and performing other maintenance and cleaning.

When the O-Train is out of service, replacement bus service will be running between the closed stations.

An east-bound OTrain pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa

Future of the ByWard Market

The city of Ottawa will take the next step in revitalizing the ByWard Market this week.

The finance and corporate services committee will vote Tuesday on a report recommending dissolving the current ByWard Market BIA to set up a new management structure, and direct staff to look at a new levy to help fund future projects.

The city announced earlier this year it would dissolve the ByWard Market BIA in favour of a new corporation called the ByWard Market District Authority.

One recommendation being floated is for staff to explore a "special area levy to support the mandate of the ByWard Market District Authority."

"Ongoing stakeholder engagement with business and property owners within the ByWard Market precinct has indicated notional support for a new special area levy that would provide a stable, predictable revenue stream for ByWard Market District Authority strategic initiatives of broad community benefit," staff said in the report.

The other recommendations in the report include:

New public spaces: Confirm funding from upper levels of government for the William Street and ByWard Market Square street renewal and the creation of the York Street plaza

Confirm funding from upper levels of government for the William Street and ByWard Market Square street renewal and the creation of the York Street plaza 70 Clarence Street : Staff recommend the city confirm funding for the redevelopment of the 70 Clarence Street municipal parking garage. The ByWard Market Public Realm Plan proposed turning the aging parking garage into a public space

: Staff recommend the city confirm funding for the redevelopment of the 70 Clarence Street municipal parking garage. The ByWard Market Public Realm Plan proposed turning the aging parking garage into a public space Approve $200,000 in one-time funding for the ByWard Market District Authority transition costs

Approve $100,000 in one-time capital funding to "leverage other potential funding partnerships" to enhance the Parkdale Market for its 100th anniversary celebration in 2024

Visitors pack the ByWard Market as temperatures hit 23 C on Saturday. It's the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history.

Ground-breaking for new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa

Construction will officially begin this week on the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa.

Officials from Hard Rock International, Seminole Tribe and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation will be in Ottawa on Tuesday for the ground-breaking ceremony.

The development has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hard Rock Casino Ottawa was selected in 2017 to be the service provider for a casino in Ottawa. At the time, officials said Hard Rock International and Hard Rock Casino Ottawa planned to invest more than $320 million during a multi-phase construction process to create an "electrifying, integrated entertainment destination."

Rideau Carleton Raceway