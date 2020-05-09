OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says a garage and some vehicles inside were destroyed Saturday morning after a fire broke out on Carp Road.

Firefighters were called to 6138 Carp Rd. at 7:20 a.m. by the homeowner. Other 9-1-1 calls came in shortly afterward reporting significant smoke in the area.

The detached garage, two vehicles inside, and a van parked outside the garage were all engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had the blaze out by 8:18 a.m. The fire didn't spread to any other buildings on the property, but did burn some nearby trees.

No one has been reported hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.