

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa is back to full power today, five days after a series of tornadoes and storms knocked out power to half the city.

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday night that Hydro Ottawa reports all homes now have electricity.

Pleased to report that @hydroottawa has advised me that all homes now have electricity! Thank you to the amazing and dedicated hydro professionals — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) September 26, 2018

On Saturday morning, Hydro Ottawa reported 174,000 customers lost power following the storms on Friday night.

Utility crews worked 16 hour shifts to help restore power, and fix a Hydro One station on Merivale Road.

Hydro One tweeted out video on Wednesday showing a tornado hitting the Merivale Road station.

Our security cameras caught the moment a tornado ripped through our Merivale Station during the #ONstorm. Our hearts are with those injured, displaced and still cleaning up from the powerful twister. #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/UcW6MuWAAL — Hydro One (@HydroOne) September 26, 2018

Mayor Watson said Wednesday that 30 homes in Dunrobin will have to be demolished, while 55 homes have been deemed unsafe in Craig Henry and Arlington Woods.

The City of Ottawa will host information sessions for residents affected by Friday’s tornado and windstorm.

Friday, September 28

5 to 7 pm – Greenboro Community Centre, Studio A and B, 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive

For affected residents in the Knoxdale-Merivale ward:

Saturday, September 29

11 am to 1 pm – Woodvale Pentecostal Church, Main Auditorium, Entrance 1, 205 Greenbank Road

For affected residents in the West Carleton-March ward:

Saturday, September 29