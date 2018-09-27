Ottawa is back to full power today, five days after a series of tornadoes and storms knocked out power to half the city.

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday night that Hydro Ottawa reports all homes now have electricity.

On Saturday morning, Hydro Ottawa reported 174,000 customers lost power following the storms on Friday night.

Utility crews worked 16 hour shifts to help restore power, and fix a Hydro One station on Merivale Road.

Hydro One tweeted out video on Wednesday showing a tornado hitting the Merivale Road station.

Mayor Watson said Wednesday that 30 homes in Dunrobin will have to be demolished, while 55 homes have been deemed unsafe in Craig Henry and Arlington Woods.

The City of Ottawa will host information sessions for residents affected by Friday’s tornado and windstorm.

Friday, September 28

  • 5 to 7 pm – Greenboro Community Centre, Studio A and B, 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive

For affected residents in the Knoxdale-Merivale ward:

Saturday, September 29

  • 11 am to 1 pm – Woodvale Pentecostal Church, Main Auditorium, Entrance 1, 205 Greenbank Road

For affected residents in the West Carleton-March ward:

Saturday, September 29

  • 3:30 to 5:30 pm – West Carleton Secondary School, Cafetorium, 3088 Dunrobin Road