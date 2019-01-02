

It’s a chilly start to 2019 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health had issued a Frostbite Advisory for the capital overnight Tuesday into Wednesday but it has since been lifted. With the wind chill, it felt like -25 Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -12C today, but with the wind chill it will feel like -17 this afternoon.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend.

Public Health is reminding residents to wear a hat, gloves and mittens to prevent heat loss and protect ears and fingers from frostbite. You are also urged to wear clothes in layers.