Frostbite Advisory lifted for Ottawa
CTV Morning Live, CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 2:57AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 10:42AM EST
It’s a chilly start to 2019 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health had issued a Frostbite Advisory for the capital overnight Tuesday into Wednesday but it has since been lifted. With the wind chill, it felt like -25 Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -12C today, but with the wind chill it will feel like -17 this afternoon.
Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend.
Public Health is reminding residents to wear a hat, gloves and mittens to prevent heat loss and protect ears and fingers from frostbite. You are also urged to wear clothes in layers.
#FrostbiteAdvisory in effect overnight Jan 1 to Jan 2, 2019 for #OTTAWA #ottnews - so far it’s the coldest day of the year! Tips for cold weather safety: https://t.co/KiRUlmrqz8 pic.twitter.com/2rDJsS3lXj— Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) January 1, 2019