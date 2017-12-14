

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The first Frostbite Advisory of the season remains in effect today.

Ottawa Public Health issued the advisory due to the extremely cold temperatures in the forecast.

The wind chill will make it feel like minus 29 today.

Environment Canada says the below seasonal temperatures will remain until Sunday.

Public Health is reminding people wear layers when going outside and cover as much as exposed skin as possible to prevent frostbite.

The record for coldest December 14 in Ottawa history is -25.6C, set back in 1943.