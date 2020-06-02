OTTAWA -- For the second time in less than a month, front-line health-care workers have rallied in Ottawa, calling on the Ontario government to expand its pandemic pay boost to more workers.

In mid-May, unionized hospital workers rallied outside the Queensway Carleton Hospital to demand more health-care workers be added to the $4 per hour raise that was introduced in late April.

On Tuesday, similar demonstrations were held outside the Ottawa Hospital's Civic and General campuses.

Physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and social workers are among the workers who are not eligible for the pay increase.

Holding signs that said "we're essential," the workers say they've felt "invisible" during the pandemic and they are demonstrating to try and get the recognition they feel they deserve.

Money hasn’t arrived for qualifying workers

In late May, the Ontario government told CTV News, they are working to get the pandemic pay into workers' hands as quickly as possible.

Despite being announced in April, thousands of employees have said they have yet to see the pay increase reflected on their paycheques.

The government said, starting in June, ministries would be providing written funding commitments to employer partners that receive direct government funding, as well as service delivery managers, followed quickly by the flow of money.

With files from CTV News Kitchener's Heather Senoran.