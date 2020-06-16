OTTAWA -- Many restaurants in Ottawa are getting creative in order to welcome customers once again by expanding their patios or creating new ones.

“The demand has been pretty good since we opened,” said Dominic Santaguida, the co-owner of Vittoria Trattoria.

At its Riverside South location, 38 seats have been added outside on a patio that extends to part of the parking lot.

“We’ve always been licenced for outside, we haven’t used the patio space in decades, but we’re fortunate that we kept the licence over the years and we’re able to expand out quickly,” Santaguida said.

Santaguida said while it is helping the bottom line, it’s still not enough to make up for the massive losses as result of the pandemic and having to shut down dine-in service.

“It’s not really enough but I think until we’re able to open up inside something is better than nothing.”

OCCO Kitchen in Orléans has also taken up some of the parking lot in order to set up a patio with tables spaced two metres apart.

While it’s not open just yet, having the patio means the restaurant doesn’t have to solely rely on take out and delivery orders.