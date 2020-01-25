OTTAWA -- A freezing rain warning has ended for the capital region.

Environment Canada issued the warning just past 8:30am this morning, and it ended shortly after 3 p.m.

A band of freezing rain moved across Eastern Ontario Saturday afternoon, leading to hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

The freezing rain is expected to change to snow Saturday evening, with the weather agency calling for between five and 10 centimetres.

Sunday, Ottawa will see a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon before periods of snow begin in the afternoon. 2cm of snow could fall. It will be a high of plus 1.