Freezing rain, heavy rain expected Wednesday night and Thursday in Ottawa

A mixture of snow, freezing rain and rain is set to fall on Ottawa over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning and a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

"It's kind of an ugly mix of everything," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said.

Environment Canada says Ottawa will see periods of snow or ice pellets Thursday evening before it changes to periods of rain or freezing rain after midnight. The freezing rain warning says the freezing rain could result in ice accretion of 2 to 4 mm, with higher amounts possible in the Ottawa Valley.

Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetres are expected on Thursday, which could lead to localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

"This is really kind of a complex system," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with guest host Graham Richardson.

"I'm not sure that you'll end up with freezing rain, you may. You'll have rain and it might be mixed with freezing rain, it doesn't seem as threatening."

Phillips says if there is a mix of freezing rain and rain, it will happen overnight.

The forecast calls for periods of snow or ice pellets beginning around 9 p.m., then changing to periods of rain or freezing rain after 12 a.m. A low overnight of 0 C.

Thursday will see showers or periods of drizzle. High 8 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C.

The outlook for Saturday is cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers, and a high of 5 C.

Sunday will see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries, a high of -8 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of -5C.