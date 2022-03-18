'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King makes brief court appearance

One of the leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" protest will appear in an Ottawa court again on Monday to give him more time to speak with his new lawyers.

Pat King, 44, appeared briefly in court on Friday afternoon, but his lawyers were not present at the virtual hearing. The judge granted King more time to speak with his lawyers before appearing in court again.

King faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour denied bail to King on Feb. 25, saying the evidence of King's participation and leadership role in the protest was "overwhelming", calling his alleged offences an "attack on the rule of law."

King was forbidden from communicating with other convoy organizers, including Chris Barber and Tamara Lich.

The 'Freedom Convoy' rolled into Ottawa the weekend of Jan. 28 to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. Hundreds of trucks, vehicles and people blocked several downtown streets for more than three weeks until police moved in to clear the demonstration.

Lich was released from jail on March 7 after being initially denied bail. Lich was arrested on Feb. 17 on a charge of counselling to commit mischief. Lich was ordered to abide by several conditions, including leaving Ottawa within 24 hours of her release and be out of Ontario within 72 hours.