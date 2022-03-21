'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers

In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's "Freedom Convoy" protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.

King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.

During his appearance Monday, King spoke up to request a publication ban, referencing "co-accused" he says have been putting the hearings on social media. There have been several instances where individuals have been accused of livestreaming court proceedings for various high-profile convoy participants, which is illegal.

Justice of the Peace Stephen Dibblee reminded the approximately 150 people in the courthouse Zoom meeting that recording, broadcasting, or rebroadcasting any of the proceedings is a crime. He told any supporters who might be listening that such actions are "not helpful to Mr. King." With respect to a publication ban, none was issued Monday. King was advised he would need to submit a written request.

King was arrested Feb. 18 and has remained in custody since then. Other high-profile figures within the convoy movement, including Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, have since been granted bail.

King is due back in court on Thursday. Court adjourned his case to give him time to connect with his new lawyers.

The three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa to protest COVID-19 public health measures and other grievances cost the city of Ottawa an estimated $36.6 million, the majority of which was for the police response.