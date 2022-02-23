The ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests that took over downtown Ottawa streets for three weeks cost the city about $30 million, city council heard Wednesday.

"We don’t have an exact cost of what we’ve spent so far on the protest, but we anticipate the cost will be close to $30 million," city manager Steve Kanellakos told councillors. "We will be seeking funding from the federal and provincial governments."

Kanellakos said the city should have exact figures sometime next week. He also said police are tracking all protesters and encampments outside the city, and that one that had previously been set up in Greely has been dismantled.

"Police are prepared, as is the city, to respond to any attempt to reconvene the protests or to enter the city again," he said. However, he said, the city doesn't have any information at this point that's going to happen.

Kanellakos also told council that the local state of emergency will remain in effect until the upper levels of government end theirs. Emergency and protective services manager Kim Ayotte told council that the fines for bylaw infractions, which were increased to $1000 during the occupation, will return to their previous values when the state of emergency is lifted.

Mayor Jim Watson told council he believes the worst is over.

"Although we remain vigilant, the worst, I believe, is behind us," he said. "Now begins the difficult work of healing from that crisis."

Council is discussing a slate of measures aimed at helping the city recover from the three-week long anti-government protest that kept streets blocked with heavy trucks and caused many businesses to close for the safety of staff and customers.

The mayor says motions will come before council today on the following measures:

A targeted property tax deferral program for eligible retail businesses and restaurants in the affected areas;

Funding to help the most impacted business districts program and market their destinations;

Support for the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition to offer local musical performances in the impacted neighbourhoods;

An expansion of the no-fare transit service measure that will include all routes that bring customers to and from the affected areas, including Line 1; and

No-charge parking for a month on-street and at City garages in the impacted areas.

Additionally, Coun. Catherine McKeneny says they will bring forward a motion to keep a section of Wellington Street closed to cars permanently.

Several businesses downtown have reopened as police continue to shrink the size of the "secure area" around Parliament Hill. As of Tuesday night, it's now an area bordered by Bronson Avenue, Wellington Street, the Rideau Canal and Laurier Avenue West. Sparks Street, which remains inside the perimeter, is open to pedestrians. Police and the city both are encouraging residents to frequent local businesses downtown that were forced to close.

The Rideau Centre's reopening on Tuesday, however, was marred by a gun scare. The mall was locked down at around 12:30 p.m. on reports that a person may have been armed with a gun. Police have arrested and charged a 50-year-old man with robbery and several gun-related offences.

SECURE AREA

ONE WEEK SINCE HEATED MEETING

Last week, a special meeting of council became heated as a motion was moved to kick Coun. Diane Deans off of the Ottawa Police Services Board, where she served as chair. The motion also called for the removal of Coun. Carol Anne Meehan.

It came after news surfaced that the board had sought to hire a former Waterloo police chief to take the place of Peter Sloly, who resigned as Ottawa police chief the day prior. The hours-long debate eventually led to Deans' replacement with former board chair Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, as well as the resignations from the police services board of Meehan (who survived the vote to replace her with Coun. Jan Harder) and Coun. Rawlson King, who was asked to remain on the board.

"I think it's horrific and unbecoming of this council to pull this stunt today," Deans said. "But we've been on this council long enough to know how this council functions under Mayor Watson's direction."

Speaking Tuesday on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Coun. Jeff Leiper said everyone at city council shares some of the blame for what happened last week.

"Long-standing resentments, anger on city council itself was allowed to break through," he said. "Residents, I think, have the right to expect that politicians would put aside some of the personal animosity that they may feel to one another, some of the resentments of a difficult term of council, and get down to work on the business that residents expect us to undertake in the middle of a crisis like the occupation."

Offering to "take a mea culpa on that," Leiper said residents have a right to expect better.

The Ottawa Police Services Board announced Tuesday that its next regular meeting on Feb. 28 has been cancelled because of the need to bring the new members of the board up to speed, but a special meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the ongoing operation downtown.

RETURN OF CITY SERVICES

More city services that had been suspended during the occupation are coming back.

The main branch of the Ottawa Public Library will be reopening today at 10 a.m. after being closed throughout the demonstration.

The city will resume appointments for in-person counter services at its City Hall location on Thursday for both Service Ottawa and Building Code Services.

The city's underground parking garage at Ottawa City Hall reopened Tuesday.

OC TRANSPO

Routes 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, and 18 will have revisions to existing detours to bring transit service closer to Centretown, Lowertown, and downtown residents and businesses starting today.

Routes 6, 7, 14, and 19 will operate via King Edward instead of Vanier Parkway and will connect with Line 1 at Lees Station. Route 9 will return to its regular route. Route 11 will be extended east along Somerset to O'Connor. Routes 15 and 18 will be extended west to Rideau Station, and the Centretown shuttle will be extended north to Somerset.

O-Train Line 1 is running the full length of the line from Tunney's Pasture to Blair.

Fifteen bus routes serving downtown, as well as Para Transpo trips to and from Rideau-Vanier and Somerset wards, continue to be no-charge. This will be in place until 30 days after the City’s State of Emergency is lifted.

Road closures remain fluid. Check our interactive traffic map for the latest information.

INTERPROVINCIAL CROSSINGS