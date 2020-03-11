'Freed from behind the bars': Marcie Stevens steps closer to walking again
OTTAWA -- Fourteen months after losing both her legs in the OC Transpo bus crash, Marcie Stevens has taken another step in her road to recovery.
The double-amputee victim posted a video on Twitter, saying “I have been freed from behind the bars.”
Stevens is walking with the assistance of two crutches.
On Feb. 22, Stevens posted a video titled “Week 1 of Rehab”, showing her walking with the assistance of bars.
Stevens has been undergoing a regime of physiotherapy and conditioning in her quest to walk again.
In January, Stevens told CTV News Ottawa her goal "it's just to walk. That's the main goal. Something I took for granted when I had legs.
Stevens was a passenger on an OC Transpo double-decker bus that crashed in January 2019 at Westboro station.
Three people were killed in the crash.