OTTAWA -- Fourteen months after losing both her legs in the OC Transpo bus crash, Marcie Stevens has taken another step in her road to recovery.

The double-amputee victim posted a video on Twitter, saying “I have been freed from behind the bars.”

Stevens is walking with the assistance of two crutches.

I have been freed from behind the bars! #watchmego pic.twitter.com/vQvDcF9SuO — Marcie Stevens (@Mistkella) March 11, 2020

On Feb. 22, Stevens posted a video titled “Week 1 of Rehab”, showing her walking with the assistance of bars.

Week 1 of rehab - who said walking was going to be a piece of cake �� . pic.twitter.com/LOHSvJhkB8 — Marcie Stevens (@Mistkella) February 22, 2020

Stevens has been undergoing a regime of physiotherapy and conditioning in her quest to walk again.

In January, Stevens told CTV News Ottawa her goal "it's just to walk. That's the main goal. Something I took for granted when I had legs.

Stevens was a passenger on an OC Transpo double-decker bus that crashed in January 2019 at Westboro station.

Three people were killed in the crash.