OTTAWA -- A double-amputee victim of the Westboro bus crash is making inspiring progress in her goal to walk again.

Marcie Stevens lost both her legs in the crash in January 2019.

Saturday afternoon, she posted a video on Twitter showing her walking on shortened prosthetics with the assistance of railings.

"Week 1 of rehab," she wrote. "Who said walking was going to be a piece of cake."

It's the latest step in what has been a remarkable recovery.

Stevens has been undergoing a regime of physiotherapy and conditioning in her quest to walk again.

The crash killed three people and left 23 others injured.