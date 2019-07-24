

Residents in the Hintonburg neighbourhood are frustrated that their sidewalk on Wellington Street West has been boarded up and blocked for an entire year. A "Free our Sidewalk" rally is taking place this morning with the hopes of a resolution to the destroyed Magee House and surrounding area. A group will gather at 8 a.m. in hopes of pressuring officials to act and find a timely resolution.

The 170-year-old Magee House collapsed July 24, 2018 and has sat in disrepair and open to the elements since the owner, Ovidio Sbrissa and city have battled for months over the next steps for the historic building. There are reports the city will once again address the matter and has plans to step in and stabilize the Magee House so Wellington Street West and the sidewalk can properly reopen soon.

