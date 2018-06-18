

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Four homes have been damaged in a late night fire in Orléans.

Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire on Lakepointe Drive late Sunday evening.

The fire was located in a rowhouse. It took firefighters over an hour to declare the fire was out.

Pictures show fire and smoke damage to the second storey of the homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt.