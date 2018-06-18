Four homes damage by late night fire
Photo courtesy @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 3:09AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 3:39AM EDT
Four homes have been damaged in a late night fire in Orléans.
Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire on Lakepointe Drive late Sunday evening.
The fire was located in a rowhouse. It took firefighters over an hour to declare the fire was out.
Pictures show fire and smoke damage to the second storey of the homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No one was hurt.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 42-44-46-48 Lakepointe Drive off 10th Line Road. The main body of fire is extinguished. Crews are checking for extension and salvage operations are underway. #Ottnews #OttCity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/B0iZwkRh31— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 18, 2018