Four cars hit moose on Highway 416

Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416 south of Ottawa Sunday night.

A post by Ontario Provincial Police on X says the vehicles were travelling south on Highway 416 near CR 20 in North Grenville, Ont. when they became involved in a collision with the animal at around 8:30 p.m.

Constable Dave Holmes from the Grenville detachment of the OPP said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. and the moose had died.

Photos provided by police show extensive damage to a vehicle involved in the collision.

Holmes said the first car in the provided picture likely struck the animal directly and three cars subsequently hit the animal lying in the road.

Officers were able to clear the roadway relatively quickly without a significant traffic impact, Holmes said.

Two drivers had minor injuries and paramedics attended the scene. One person was taken to hospital.

OPP is reminding drivers to plan for emergency braking, especially at night.