

CTV Ottawa





A former University of Ottawa health services doctor has been charged with 10 new counts of sexual assault. Ottawa police say 56-year-old Vincent Nadon of Chelsea appeared in court today.

Police say the charges relate to incidents involving ten alleged female victims. They will not confirm how far back the allegations go.

Nadon was first charged with voyeurism and sexual assault in mid-January after police investigated a complaint from a female patient who said she was being recorded during an exam.

Police are concerned there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit tip line at 613-232-1222, ext. 5760 or email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.