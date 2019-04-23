

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Former U.S. President Barack Obama is returning to Ottawa for the first time since the end of his presidency.

Canada 2020, which describes itself as a progressive think tank, is hosting an event at the Canadian Tire Centre May 31, featuring the 44th President of the United States.

According to Canada 2020, Obama will “engage in an onstage interview on a wide range of topics.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Obama was last in Ottawa for the Three Amigos summit in June of 2016, alongside former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.