Former Ottawa politician Richard Patten has died.

Liberal MPs and MPPs tweeted their condolences Friday afternoon, saying Patten had passed away peacefully at the age of 79.

"He was a friend and mentor, and will be missed," Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi said on Twitter.

It is with much sadness I have learned that Richard Patten, former MPP for Ottawa Centre, has peacefully passed away.



Richard diligently served our community from 1987-1990 and 1995-2007.



He was a friend and mentor, and will be missed.

Patten was a Liberal MPP for the riding of Ottawa Centre from 1987 to 1990, and again from 1995 to 2007. He was minister of government services and later minister of correctional services during his first term at Queen’s Park.

"Sorry to hear of the passing of my dear friend and colleague Richard Patten. My condolences go out to his wife Penny and their family," said former Ottawa mayor and MPP Bob Chiarelli.

Patten was the president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation from 1990 to 1995.

"Ottawa has lost a dedicated public servant and kind and decent man," MP Anita Vandenbeld said. "Richard Patten made a difference in so many lives. Ottawa is a little bit less today with his passing."

Mayor Jim Watson expressed condolences on social media.

"He was a passionate voice for our downtown and a wide variety of social justice issues," Watson said.

Very sorry to hear about Richard's passing. He was a passionate voice for our downtown and a wide variety of social justice issues. My sympathies to his family. Rest in peace.