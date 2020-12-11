BROCKVILLE -- The township of Elizabethtown-Kitley is continuing its food drive on Saturday and it will take place in the northern part of the township.

"We’re looking for non-perishable food items like peanut butter, jams, cereal, anything that has a long shelf life," said Township Deputy Clerk Alison Merkley.

"We’re also looking for cleaning supplies, toiletries and personal hygienic items as well. We ask people to leave their items at the end of their driveways if they are along the route for us to collect," Merkley said.

There are also drop off locations throughout the township where people can leave items, including Smith’s Farm Equipment in Jasper and fire station #3 in Frankville.

Santa will be along the route and children can see him at one of the drop-off locations.

The southern portion of the township was covered on Dec. 5, with Merkley thanking residents for their generosity.

The food drive will start at 10 a.m. and items collected will go to food banks in Brockville, Athens and Smiths Falls.

More information is available on the Elizabethtown-Kitley website.