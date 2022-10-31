Flu shots are available in Ottawa starting this week

Ottawa residents can begin to roll up their sleeves this week and receive the flu shot.

Starting Tuesday, the public will be eligible to receive the flu vaccine through their health care provider or at participating pharmacies.

Ottawa Public Health says with higher than usual levels of influenza in the community and an increase of COVID-19 transmission this fall, it's important to get the flu shot as soon as you're eligible.

"It's our best protection against the influenza," OPH Manager of Immunization Marie-Claude Turcotte told CTV News Ottawa.

"We are expecting an earlier flu season this year, we are expecting a higher number of flu circulating in our community, of course, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, so we are encouraging people to receive the flu vaccine and receive it as early as possible when they're eligible."

CHEO warned last week that a mix of viruses circulating in the community, including RSV and influenza, is contributing to the longer-than-usual wait times in the emergency department. Over the weekend, the wait time to see a doctor in the CHEO ER hit 18 hours.

Ottawa Public Health will be offering flu vaccine clinics this fall for children aged six months to two-years-old and their household members, along with newcomers and individuals without OHIP who are unable to access a flu vaccine through a primary care provider or pharmacy.

Starting at 10 a.m., parents and guardians of children under the age of two, along with newcomers and individuals without OHIP can book an appointment at an OPH clinic. To book an appointment at OPH clinics, click here.

OPH clinics will be operating from Tuesday to Saturday at various locations across the city on a rotating basis.

Ottawa Public Health says it is safe for individuals aged five and older to receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time. OPH does say children under five who received the Moderna Spikevax or the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should not receive another vaccine including the influenza vaccine on the same day or 14 days before or after.

For more information, visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/Flu or call Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 (TTY: 613-580-9656).