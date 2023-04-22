Flood levels reaching 2017 levels in Ottawa Valley

Levels on the Ottawa River in the Whitewater Region Township in the Ottawa Valley are reaching levels comparable to water levels seen in 2017, according to the local mayor.

"We're at about 112.65-metres (above sea level)," Neil Nicholson tells CTV News.

"And for us the triggers (for greater action) are about 113 metres on this side."

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, water levels measured near Pembroke on April 22, 2023, came in at 112.69-metres. On the same day in 2017, levels were recorded at 112.46-metres.

Residents on Sand Point Road in Whitewater Region have been hit hardest in the area. Many have made adjustments to their homes after flooding in 2017 and 2019.

"It's levelling out today," Nicholson said. "And we're still within what I would say is about six or eight inches from where it would start to enter some primary residences."

He says roughly 70 homes in the area have access to their homes impacted by flood waters.

Danna Abrams is one of those residents. She uses her canoe to get to and from her vehicle, which is parked at the road's entrance.

"The water has come up quite a bit," Abrams tells CTV News.

"There are four permanent residents on Great View Trail this way and everybody is boating in."

"It's close, in my opinion, to the flood levels in 2017," she adds.

Local fire crews have been monitoring communities along the Ottawa River this week. They say in some cases, their ability to respond in flooded areas is limited.

"[Sand Point Road] that we're currently standing on to this point is accessible," Whitewater Region Deputy Fire Chief Stacey Levesque said. "Any of the side roads off either side to the houses is not."

Levesque says in the event of an emergency, smaller half-ton trucks would be used to test flooded out roads.

"With any water on the roads, we don't want to risk the fire trucks on them for fear of the roads caving way and our trucks unfortunately flipping."

A second surge in floodwaters is expected. When that will happen and the severity is unknown at this point.

Nicholson says that depends on the rain and wind in the upcoming forecast.

"We're waiting on pins and needles," admits the mayor.

"There is a forecasted increase in the levels of the water. By Sunday evening, Monday morning they are supposed to go up again - 10, 15 centimetres."

Whitewater Region Township says flood warnings will remain in place until at least Friday.