OTTAWA -- The pancakes were flying off the grill at Flapjacks Canadian Diner in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon. Owner Corey Sauve was at the helm, dishing out fan favourites like blueberry and apple.

“Today’s been very busy a nice turnout for national pancake day,” said Sauve.

Pancake Tuesday or Shrovetide marks the beginning of one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar.

For Sauve, who sells pancakes every day, it makes sense he would refer to Shrove Tuesday as such. However, customers knew the significance of the day, and stopped by to indulge.

“My friend and I go out once a month for lunch and we decided to come out today and enjoy some pancakes,” says Tom Charlebois.

In the Glebe, Church of the Ascension Reverend Rhonda Waters, along with parish members, are mixing batter and pouring syrup to prepare for their annual pancake supper.

“It’s one of the ways we can open the doors to the community around us.” says Waters. “It comes from a time when Lent was observed by giving up milk eggs butter, all throes delicious things, and so the day before Lent begins you kind of have a blowout party so that your energy is release to focus on Lent and you get rid of all those things you aren’t going to use for the next 40 days.”

The pancake feast is also a fundraiser for the Centretown Emergency Food Cupboard.

While Lent may be about giving something up, like pancakes, back at Flapjacks, Sauve isn’t worried.

“Our waffles are delicious, our French toast is delicious, we have it all.”