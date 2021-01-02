OTTAWA -- Employees of the Queensway Carleton Hospital are the latest to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital said in a tweet on Saturday that Paytonn Abraham, an environmental services (EVS) employee, was the first staff member from the QCH to receive the vaccine.

Today Paytonn Abraham became the first member of the QCH team to receive her COVID-19 vaccine. Paytonn works in EVS to keep the hospital clean and safe for patients & staff. Now this vaccine will help keep her safe. 2021 is looking up already! pic.twitter.com/OLLLWwGJF7 — Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) January 2, 2021

"Paytonn works in EVS to keep the hospital clean and safe for patients & staff. Now this vaccine will help keep her safe. 2021 is looking up already!" The QCH said on Twitter.

Health care workers in hospitals and long-term care homes are among the first people in Ottawa to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Dec. 15, the first Ottawa worker received the COVID-19 vaccine. Personal support worker Jo-Anne Miner received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Ottawa Hospital.

The Montfort Hospital announced on Friday that its employees have begun to receive the vaccine. The Montfort said, at the request of Pfizer and the Ontario Government, the vaccine cannot be moved so employees getting the shot must travel to the Ottawa Hospital to receive it.