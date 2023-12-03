First winter storm of the season to bring 15 cm of snow to Ottawa by Monday afternoon

Ottawa residents are being warned to expect a slow commute to work and school on Monday, as the first significant winter storm of the season will bring up to 15 cm of snow to the region.

Heavy snow began falling across Ottawa on Sunday evening, following several hours of freezing rain and ice pellets through the afternoon. The city of Ottawa has issued a daytime, on-street parking ban for Monday to allow crews to clear the snow, and OC Transpo warns delays are expected on the transit network.

"If you are travelling, please exercise extreme caution by adjusting to the conditions of the transportation network," the city said on Sunday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the city, saying Ottawa could see 2 to 3 cm of snow an hour Sunday night and early Monday morning.

"Freezing rain will transition over to snow this evening and become heavy at times. The snow will taper to flurries Monday morning," the weather agency said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns the rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult across the region.

"I always think the first one is the most difficult one because, first of all, snowplow operators are just learning their routes, so to speak," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said on Sunday.

The forecast calls for heavy snow Sunday night. Amount 10 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets. Temperature steady near 0 C.

Another 5 cm of snow is expected on Monday. Temperature will continue to hover around 0 C. Environment Canada says snow will end on Monday evening.

The city of Ottawa says its crews are "ready' for the first significant storm of the season.

"All available resources will be deployed to respond, and this event will take some time to clean up," the city said in a statement on its website.

"As the snow continues to fall this evening, our focus will be on clearing and treating sidewalks, priority roads, and the winter cycling network."

Ottawa Bylaw says a winter weather parking ban will be in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to assist crews cleaning city streets. Winter weather parking bans are issued when snowfall amounts of more than 7 cm are forecast and can apply to overnight or daytime hours. Vehicles without a residential parking permit that are parked on the street during a parking ban may be ticketed and towed. A list of available parking for residents is on the city's website.

The Ottawa International Airport is also advising travellers to check their flight schedules before heading out, as the inclement weather could lead to delays.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ray Houle tells CTV News Ottawa this coming storm is the result of a Texas low moving across the region. Houle says the snow that comes from this storm has the potential to stick around.

"At this point, it doesn't look like there's any significant warmup or rain coming to melt the snow, so if we do see 15 to 20 centimetres, it should stick around for some time," he said.

So far this fall, Ottawa has seen 12.6 cm of snow, with 3.8 cm of snow recorded on Saturday and 8.8 cm recorded in November, but it has largely melted. Environment Canada reported 2 cm of snow on the ground at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.

Along the southernmost parts of Ottawa and toward the St. Lawrence, warmer weather could turn the snow into mostly freezing rain through the day Sunday, Houle said. Freezing rain warnings are in effect for areas like Kemptville and Brockville. Areas to the north of Ottawa are under snowfall and winter storm warnings.

The record snowfall for Dec. 3 at the Ottawa Airport is 21.2 cm, set in 2007. The record at the airport for Dec. 4 is 13.5 cm, set in 1968.