OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa's finance and economic development committee has approved a plan that would investigate tearing down the Civic Centre and the north side stands at TD Place.

The aging structures are “approaching functional obsolescence” and should be replaced, staff say. While structurally sound, they date back to 1967 and have developed numerous problems over the last half-century.

The washrooms are so old that 50 port-a-potties are brought into the stadium for Redblacks games. The arena's ceiling is leaking, there are persistent mold outbreaks, and the the roof and concourse aren’t insulated. There are also accessibility issues, no press box, and a lack of proper ventilation for concessions.

The finance committee is recommending that city council approve a plan to replace the Civic Centre and the north side stadium stands with new, modern structures, as well as review the urban park and public realm amenities at Lansdowne Park.

This would only be step one of what will likely be a multi-stage plan to improve the facilities at Lansdowne. The city is looking to share costs with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group on a study. Staff estimate the city's share would be $675,000, with an additional $200,000 for public consultation.

If the recommendations in the report are approved, an update and potential proposal would be presented to city council in early 2022.

Council will review the recommendations July 21.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Michael Woods.