OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa

    The fall colours along the Ottawa Locks in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The fall colours along the Ottawa Locks in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    The pre-Halloween forecast is delivering a scare to Ottawa residents, with the first snowfall of the season expected tonight and Monday morning.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight.  Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.

    This will be the earliest snowfall in Ottawa since October 2020, when 0.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Oct. 26.

    Last year, Ottawa saw a trace of snow on Nov. 13 and the first significant snowfall was Nov. 16 with 7 cm of snow.

    Here is a look at the forecast:

    Mainly cloudy today. High plus 5 C.

    Cloudy this evening. Periods of rain or snow beginning late this evening then changing to snow overnight. Low plus 1 C.

    Snow ending Monday morning then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5 C.

    Halloween Tuesday will be sunny with a high of plus 4 C. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a low of minus 4 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of minus 1 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets

    The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza including near its largest hospital while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave. Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News