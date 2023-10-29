First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa
The pre-Halloween forecast is delivering a scare to Ottawa residents, with the first snowfall of the season expected tonight and Monday morning.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.
This will be the earliest snowfall in Ottawa since October 2020, when 0.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Oct. 26.
Last year, Ottawa saw a trace of snow on Nov. 13 and the first significant snowfall was Nov. 16 with 7 cm of snow.
Here is a look at the forecast:
Mainly cloudy today. High plus 5 C.
Cloudy this evening. Periods of rain or snow beginning late this evening then changing to snow overnight. Low plus 1 C.
Snow ending Monday morning then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5 C.
Halloween Tuesday will be sunny with a high of plus 4 C. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a low of minus 4 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of minus 1 C.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza including near its largest hospital while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave. Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
NEW Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at packed Florida Halloween party
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized early Sunday morning, police said.
NEW Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
Paris Hilton channels Britney Spears at glitzy Halloween bash
The love for a certain memoir author of the hour was palpable at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as several stars paid tribute to the inimitable Britney Spears with their attention-getting getups.
People displaced, fire fighters injured after Glace Bay, N.S. duplex fire
Three firefighters were injured in a N.S. duplex fire that displaced several tenants.
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, has died at 54, reports say
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
Halloween scares could help overcome fears: Dal prof
A Dalhousie professor says Halloween scares can help people overcome their fears.
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators move through downtown Toronto streets
Thousands of people marched through the streets of downtown Toronto Saturday for a pro-Palestinian demonstration.
Man pronounced dead following overnight shooting in Mississauga
A man has been pronounced dead after an overnight shooting in Mississauga.
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
Meet Montreal's Emile Laliberte, pilot of Rolloween's Mars Rover
Halloween is Emile Laliberte's favourite holiday. Since he was young, he always took great pride in his costumes, but this year's is truly out of this world. "It's incredible," said the beaming 15-year-old Laliberte, who will take to the neighbourhood streets this Halloween in a special-made Mars Rover costume.
Firefighters called to five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal
More than 150 firefighters were called to a major fire in downtown Montreal Friday evening.
-
Montrealers march for Gazans, release of Israeli hostages
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Montreal in the latest of a string of demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while others gathered nearby calling for the release of Israeli hostages.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
St. Thomas native Joe Thornton retires from the NHL
In a tweet posted by the San Jose Sharks, Thornton put all rumours to rest about his playing status for the team.
'Lack of security': Sarnia, Ont. council pondering security measures after outburst in chambers
Sarnia City Council is reviewing potential security measures for council chambers.
-
No animals hurt in early morning barn fire south of London
London fire crews responded to a fully engulfed barn fire close to 4 a.m. Saturday.
'Really, really crucial': U of M offers free legal clinic for Manitoba artists
The University of Manitoba has launched a free legal clinic specifically catering to artists across the province.
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, has died at 54, reports say
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
Trailer Park Boys hit Winnipeg Comiccon
WINNIPEG – The RBC Convention Centre was a bustling scene on Friday by the time the 2023 Winnipeg Comiccon opened its doors. By late afternoon, dozens of people were lined up to get an autograph and see fan favourites The Trailer Park Boys arrive from Nova Scotia to headline a packed lineup of celebrity guests.
'Ensure doors and windows are locked': Police trying to identify man in Peeping Tom investigation
Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to as they investigate reports of a prowler in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Man wanted for Waterloo break-ins has been arrested
A man, who was wanted in connection to a series of residential break-ins around Waterloo’s university district, has been arrested.
-
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Air Canada Pilots holds informational picket at YYC Airport over cancelled routes
Dozens of Air Canada pilots held an informational picket at YYC Airport, as the airline cuts routes.
Cavalry FC scoop up individual honours, prepare for CPL final against Forge FC
Cavalry FC took home the individual hardware Thursday night. Saturday evening, they'll look to break through against the Canadian Premier League's winningest franchise to add a team honour to all those individual prizes.
-
Banff Centre dispute over succession process led to firing of board: Waterous
The outgoing board chair of the Banff Centre said the latest turmoil at the arts and leadership hub was due to a dispute over the succession process in 2022.
Almost 2,000 people join rally for public education held in Saskatoon
Almost 2,000 people joined a rally for public education in front of MLA Paul Merriman’s office in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
-
Latest COVID-19 Sask. report shows increase in positive tests
The Saskatchewan health ministry’s latest COVID-19 numbers show an increase in positive tests.
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
Connor McDavid practises outdoors ahead of Sunday's Heritage Classic
McDavid has missed the Oilers last two games with an upper-body injury, but was a full participant in practice at Commonwealth Stadium Saturday evening.
-
Ribbon Skirt Day in Edmonton offers empowerment through education
Saturday was the first Ribbon Skirt Day in Edmonton.
BC SPCA in need of volunteers for program that supports survivors of domestic violence
It can be difficult for survivors of domestic violence to leave an abusive environment, but it's even harder if they are worried about a beloved pet.
Large police presence expected as Halloween crowds descend on downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police say party-goers can expect to see a lot of officers in the downtown core in anticipation of thousands of costumed revellers celebrating Halloween.
-
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
'One of the worst experiences of my life': Regina senior evicted from government housing unit
A Regina senior is out on the street after being evicted from a government housing unit.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
