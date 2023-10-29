First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa

The pre-Halloween forecast is delivering a scare to Ottawa residents, with the first snowfall of the season expected tonight and Monday morning.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.

This will be the earliest snowfall in Ottawa since October 2020, when 0.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Oct. 26.

Last year, Ottawa saw a trace of snow on Nov. 13 and the first significant snowfall was Nov. 16 with 7 cm of snow.

Here is a look at the forecast:

Mainly cloudy today. High plus 5 C.

Cloudy this evening. Periods of rain or snow beginning late this evening then changing to snow overnight. Low plus 1 C.

Snow ending Monday morning then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5 C.

Halloween Tuesday will be sunny with a high of plus 4 C. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a low of minus 4 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of minus 1 C.