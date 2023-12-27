First Canadian blind hockey game on NHL ice to be played in Ottawa this week

The first Canadian blind hockey game to be played on NHL ice will be hosted at the home of the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The Canadian Tire Centre will be making history hosting the first of the three games of the 2023 Eastern Regional Blind Hockey Tournament. It is the third time the tournament will be held in Ottawa after its debut event in 2017 and its return in 2019.

Blind hockey is played by athletes whose level of vision ranges from legally blind –approximately 10 per cent vision – to completely blind and use an adapted puck that makes noise and is bigger than a traditional puck.

The blind hockey series is being played as part of the 23rd installment of the Bell Capital Cup, featuring over 200 teams from three different continents competing in U-10 to U-13 divisions. The Eastern Regionals is one of the four annual events played as part of the cup.

"With more than 200 youth teams taking part in the Bell Capital Cup we are expecting packed crowds as we showcase some of the best that blind Hockey has to offer," said Canadian Blind Hockey’s executive director Matt Morrow in a news release.

"We’re thrilled so many blind hockey players from across six provinces will be coming to Ottawa to showcase blind hockey and create great awareness for our Para sport."

All three games of the Eastern Regionals are free to attend and open to the public.

2023 Eastern Regional Blind Hockey Tournament schedule

Game 1

Thursday, Dec 28. 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Canadian Tire Centre

Game 2

Friday, Dec 29. 10:55 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bell Sensplex

1565 Maple Grove Road, Stittsville

Game 3

Friday, Dec 29. 4:10 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Bell Sensplex

1565 Maple Grove Road, Stittsville