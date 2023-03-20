FIrefighters rescue injured hiker from Bruce Pit

Ottawa firefighters rescued an injured hiker who fell at Bruce Pit over the weekend.

The call came in just before 4:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Fire official say the person had fallen, suffered an injury and was unable to get out on their own.

"The patient was located in an extremely icy area approximately 1KM in from the parking lot which is accessed from Cedarview Road," Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet.

Firefighters used a stokes basket with an all-terrain wheel attached to it to safely bring the patient out. They were rescued by just before 5:10 p.m.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Bruce Pit is popular hiking and dog-walking destination in Ottawa's west end.