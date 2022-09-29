Firefighter injured battling blaze in neighbouring Ottawa homes

An Ottawa firefighter was injured battling a fire in two neighbouring homes west of downtown late Wednesday night.

The call to Bell Street North, just west of Bronson Avenue and south of the Queensway, came in just after 10:15 p.m.

Two single-family homes were on fire when crews arrived. The first had heavy flames in the basement and on the first and second floors. The second home caught fire due to the flames next door, and had heavy flames in the attic.

No one was inside either of the homes – they were both slated for demolition. Firefighters battled several hazards including live hydro wires in the backyard, a brick chimney in poor condition and the risk of collapse to put out the flames.

One firefighter was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was under control by just after 11:30 p.m. The cause is under investigation.