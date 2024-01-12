Fire injures firefighter, damages home, spreads to house next door in Barrhaven

Ottawa Fire Services says a firefighter has been injured after "a partial roof collapse" landed on him while fighting a fire in Barrehaven.

The injured firefighter was able to self extricate from the fire with the help of his colleagues and has been transported to hospital.

OFS says the fire started in a garage of a single family home Friday at 23 Sutcliffe Terr. It has then spread to the house next door.

Though all four members of the family who lived in the house were able to safely exit the house, they are now displaced, OFS adds.

Firefighters add they have also rescued five pets from the fire. There were three dogs, a cat and a rabbit inside.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from consuming the neieghbouring home.

The fire was under control at 2:37 p.m.

We are still on scene of a 2nd alarm fire in Barrhaven. Multiple 9-1-1 calls reported smoke & flames coming from a single family home in the 0-100 block of Sutcliffe Ter. Due to the amount of 9-1-1 calls a “working fire” was declared while trucks were responding to the call to… pic.twitter.com/INQ6tC4Vya — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) January 12, 2024

It has also resulted in the closure of a number of streets in the area of Sutcliffe Terrace, impacting school bus routes.

The Ottawa School transportation Authority said on Friday in a statement some buses will be delayed, asking families residing in Barrhaven to watch the delay postings on its website for updates.

“OSTA is providing schools with a list of students who reside in the area of the closure and is asking that the schools contact those families to pick up those children from the school. As buses will need to reroute, it will cause some delays,:” read the statement.

“In the interest of time, this message is being circulated to all families on our email list. Please disregard if you're not impacted by this event.”