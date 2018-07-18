

Ottawa Police are investigating an “incident” that happened during the Ottawa Fury game Wednesday night.

The Fury was playing Toronto FC when a fire erupted in the stands during the game. It occurred in the Toronto FC supporter area and Ottawa fans could be heard blamed Toronto fans.

The flare didn’t last long and the game continued after the debris was cleaned from the stands as well as debris that ended up on the field.

How the flame ended up in the stands is still not confirmed. Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group could face a fine for letting the flare get through security.

OSEG is working with police on the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

More to come.