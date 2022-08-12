Fire damages restaurant in Chelsea, Que.

Police in western Quebec are investigating an overnight fire at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Meech and Munch Restaurant on Old Chelsea Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say following an analysis of the scene by fire officials, the investigation was transferred to police to determine the causes and circumstances of the fire.

"It is still difficult to assess the extent of the damage," police said.

There are no reports of injuries.