OTTAWA -- An annual lunch and Christmas tradition at a school in Ottawa’s west-end was in jeopardy this year.

The teachers and staff of St. Elizabeth School in the Carlington neighbourhood, who normally cook the turkey feast for all of the students, were unable to because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

With nearly 250 children looking forward to the annual meal, the school turned to Reynolds Restaurant to cater the event.

When the school’s office administrator Shelly Carroll accepted the delivery of the meals from owner Gregory Aboukheir, something was missing.

"I said we need to speak about payment and how I’m going to write you a cheque or whatever. He said, 'Merry Christmas, my gift to your school.'"

Carroll was emotional when she re-told the story to CTV News Ottawa, "It was absolutely — I’m going to tear up even now, it was amazing."

The generosity of the restaurant’s owner Gregory Aboukheir didn’t stop there; also included were $20 McDonalds gift certificates - one for each of the 250 students.

"It was to hopefully make some kids happy this year,” says Aboukheir.

His restaurant did its own fundraising to come up with the $5,000 gift. Customers, friends, and business contacts all contributed.

Aboukheir says his sisters, nephews, niece, and brother also volunteered their time to prepare all of the meals.

"I don’t want to see any kid not open up a gift on Christmas or not have be able to have a Christmas meal; I think sometimes we take the simple things for granted."

Carroll says the gift will go a long way at the school.

"Things can be pretty tough; we have quite a few new to Canada families, this is their first Christmas," said Carroll. "We have a shelter close by to our school, and we have some families living in the shelter and aren’t able to cook a nice hot meal."

A gift that shows the true meaning of Christmas.

"If you can give back to people that are less fortunate; even if it’s for a split second or for a moment where they’re going to have that joy and happiness, then it’s all worth it," says Aboukheir.

Aboukheir’s fundraising actually raised more than the $5,000 target; he has another surprise planned for it, but is keeping it a secret for now.