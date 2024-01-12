Fire damages home, spreads to house next door in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says a garage of a single family has been destroyed after catching fire in Barrhaven.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OFS spokesperson Nick Defazio says the fire happened Friday at 23 Sutcliffe Terr.
Two dogs have been rescued out of the house, he adds.
Firefighters were also able to stop the flames from destroying the house next door, where the fire spread.
The fire has also resulted in the closure of a number of streets in the area of Sutcliffe Terrace, impacting school bus routes.
The Ottawa School transportation Authority said on Friday in a statement some buses will be delayed, asking families residing in Barrhaven to watch the delay postings on its website for updates.
“OSTA is providing schools with a list of students who reside in the area of the closure and is asking that the schools contact those families to pick up those children from the school. As buses will need to reroute, it will cause some delays,:” read the statement.
“In the interest of time, this message is being circulated to all families on our email list. Please disregard if you're not impacted by this event.”
