Fire at Rideau Carleton Casino raceway

There were no injuries to people or animals reported after a barn fire at the Rideau Carleton Casino's raceway Wednesday night.

The two-alarm fire at the facility on Albion Road broke out around 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived to find the barn ablaze and declared a second alarm. There were no animals inside, but there were vehicles and equipment being stored.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.