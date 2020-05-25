OTTAWA -- A fire that damaged a popular restaurant in Ottawa’s east-end started in the main commercial kitchen.

Damage is estimated at $750,000 after the fire at Coconut Lagoon on St. Laurent Boulevard Friday night. No one was hurt in the fire.

Ottawa Fire says the fire originated from the main commercial kitchen exhaust hood. The cause of the fire has been “deemed preventable.”

Coconut Lagoon has announced it will temporarily operate from Thali restaurant starting June 2. Coconut Lagoon owner Joe Thottungal also owns Thali.

Thottungal told CTV News Ottawa over the weekend that the restaurant was severely damaged and will need to be gutted and repaired, adding it looks like a “warzone” inside the building.