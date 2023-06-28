'Feels like a kick in the face': Advocates criticize Ontario government's response to Ottawa Valley triple murder coroner's inquest

An agency that supports women fleeing violence is criticizing the Ontario government's response to the recommendations from the coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women in the Ottawa Valley.

A conference is scheduled in Petawawa, Ont. on Wednesday to review the government's responses to the 86 recommendations from the five-person jury that examined the 2015 murders of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam.

The majority of the recommendations were directed at the province, including formally declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic and establishing an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it. One of the recommendations was for a gathering to be held one year later to review the recommendations.

Luke's Place advocacy director Pamela Cross says the Office of the Solicitor General's response to the 68 recommendations directed at the Ontario government was received Tuesday night, and it included "we will examine" and "we will engage in further study" next to many recommendations.

"I have to tell you, I don't feel very encouraged. I always look for hope in the work that I do, inspired by the courage of women who have been subjected to intimate partner violence and all of the frontline workers who support those women; this response from the province really, honestly it feels like a kick in the face," Cross told CTV Morning Live Wednesday morning.

"They have rejected virtually every single recommendation that calls for accountability and transparency. They have said no, they will not declare intimate partner violence an epidemic."

Thirty-two municipalities across Ontario have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic, including the city of Ottawa, Lanark County and Renfrew County.

Cross says the Ontario government has said it will not put in place a committee to oversee the implementation of the recommendations.

"I guess we don't need that implementation committee because it's clear the province does not intend to honour a single one of the recommendations the five jurors thought hard and carefully about when they wrote those 86 recommendations."

Cross says of the recommendations the Ontario government has accepted, the province lists programs and services that are already available.

"To me, it means this province does not care about the lives of women and children, and I find that absolutely shocking and obviously completely unacceptable," Cross said.

In February, the Ontario government said it was working on implementing some of the recommendations from the inquest, including looking at amending the Family Law Act to give court the authority to order counselling in restraining orders involving intimate partner violence.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Office of the Solicitor General for its response to the recommendations.

With files from The Canadian Press