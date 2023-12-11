Federal government investing $35M in Gatineau roads

The federal government has announced a plan to invest $35 million for two main roads in the City of Gatineau.

In a news release on Monday, the Minister of Transport announced an agreement between the Government of Quebec and the National Capital Commission to finance ongoing road projects in the city. The combined funding will total approximately $70.4 million.

The funding will provide the city with some financial breathing room for the expansion of Chemin Pink. The 2.7 kilometres stretch of road will expanded from two to four lanes and is currently in its preparatory stage.

The city says road widening is necessary for traffic to move more smoothly and ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

The investment also includes improvements for the east and westbound Boulevard de la Vérendrye, one of the main arteries of the city. The work includes conducting required environmental studies (already partially funded under a previous financial assistance agreement) and aiding in the plans, specifications, and construction work for the widening of the western portion of the road.

Gatineau's Mayor France Bélisle welcomed the announcement.

“Gatineau is growing, and the citizens of Gatineau aspire to improved traffic flow and increased connectivity within our urban transportation system. Completion of the widening of Pink Road and La Vérendrye Boulevard will help make that happen," she said in a news release on Monday.

The federal government says completion of these projects will help improve traffic flow in Gatineau and the costs will be shared equally between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec.

“Today’s announcement is part of a long-standing partnership between the federal government, Quebec, Gatineau and the Outaouais. Our investments will help improve Pink Road and La Vérendrye Boulevard, making it easier for people to get around," said federal Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez in the same release.

Gatineau's roads have often been a source of complaints for drivers in the National Capital Region, which have been ranked as some of the worst in Quebec.

According to CAA's annual 'Worst Roads' campaign, Georges Street and Cook Road were named as two of the worst roads in the province. Last year, CAA said Gatineau funded repairs along Gappe Boulevard after it was named Quebec's worst road in 2022.