Three Gatineau roads are among the worst in Quebec
Three Gatineau roads are among the worst in Quebec, according to CAA's annual 'Worst Roads' campaign.
Boulevard de la Gappe has been voted Quebec's worst road by drivers, while Chemin Cook finished fourth and Route 105 through Gatineau finished 10th.
Nearly 9,000 votes were cast between April 26 and May 26 for the worst roads in the province.
No Gatineau roads made the list of worst roads in Quebec in 2019 or 2021. In 2018, Boulevard Saint-Joseph was ranked as the tenth worst road in the province.
Here is a look at the top 10 worst roads in Quebec.
- Boulevard de la Gappe in Gatineau
- Route du Vieux-Moulin in Saint-Isidore
- Curé-Labelle Boulevard (Route 117) in Saint-Jérôme
- Cook Road in Gatineau
- Sainte-Brigitte Avenue in Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval
- Gourdeau Avenue in Saint-Agapit
- Saint-Sacrement Avenue in Quebec City
- Taniata Avenue in Lévis
- Sainte-Foy Road in Quebec City
- Route 105 in Gatineau
