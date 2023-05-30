Federal government aiming to dispose of half of its office buildings with hybrid work here to stay

The federal government is planning to offload up to half of its office buildings across the country, citing the rise in remote and hybrid work.

Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement (PSPC) Paul Thompson made the comment at the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates Monday.

"We see an opportunity for a fairly significant reduction in the coming years of the office space," he said.

"Our previous target was to reduce the portfolio by 40 per cent. We now think we can reduce it closer to 50 per cent as a target."

Thompson said the government has been looking at reducing its office footprint since before the pandemic, and the hybrid work model has reinforced those plans.

"There were opportunities even before the pandemic because we weren't using it optimally. Now, add on to that the hybrid work model, we see a significant opportunity to consolidate office space and at the same time pursue greening, accessibility … and have a smaller footprint but more built for purpose. That project is continuing, with every department specifying its future needs."

Federal public servants are back in the office two or three days a week, after more than two years of working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the demand for keeping work remote where possible is strong. Last month, tens of thousands of federal public workers went on strike, with remote work being one of the main sticking points.

Earlier this month, PSPC said it was developing a long-term real estate portfolio plan to "optimize" its office space, lower operating costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Ten buildings in the national capital region are already on the list for disposal through a sale or transfer.

Ottawa Centre Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi told CTV News Ottawa in a statement that he's pleased to see the government reassess its office space needs.

"This provides ample opportunity within the national capital region to redesign these properties and convert them into affordable and social housing, as well as for community, creative and commercial use," he said. "I look forward to working with Indigenous, non-profit and business partners in leveraging these buildings as we work to revitalize downtown, address chronic homelessness, and bring more people to work, live and visit downtown Ottawa."

The departure of federal government workers from downtown Ottawa has had a significant effect on the city. Business owners have repeatedly commented on the decline in foot traffic and regular customers, and city staff have noted changes to transit ridership. There have been numerous efforts to encourage the federal government to bring its office workers back downtown since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

It's unclear how many more buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau, beyond the 10 already specified, that the government would offload or what the timeline would be for the sale or transfer of those buildings. The federal government has a significant footprint in the national capital region, with more than 2,000 properties, though not all of them are office buildings.

Thompson said the government is "midstream" in its process of consolidating its real estate portfolio.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to PSPC for further comment but has not yet heard back.

