Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
Starting today, federal employees in the core public service who are working from home will be required to begin the transition back to in-person work, with a requirement of being in the office at least two to three days a week.
Many public servants began working from home full-time when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last year, government departments began making their own decisions about remote and hybrid work.
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced the return-to-office plan in mid-December, but federal unions say there is not enough workspaces available for federal employees to return to the office.
"In my opinion, the workplace is not ready for that," Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada president Jennifer Carr told CTV National News on Sunday. "I don't believe that the Treasury Board took into consideration the logistics that are required for returning to the workplace."
Carr says the federal government has done a lot of downsizing in the National Capital Region, and "lost a lot of buildings" for federal workers. Carr says some employees returning to Statistics Canada did not have office spaces, and PIPSC has received reports of employees working in cafeterias and lunchrooms.
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees released an open letter on Friday, calling on the government to halt the return-to-office plans. The unions say the plan puts members' health and safety at risk and "doesn't make sense" from a logistical and productivity point of view.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced in December that it would file a complaint with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board over the government's return-to-office plan. Carr tells CTV News PIPSC launched a "freeze complaint" with the labour board on Friday over the return-to-office plan.
Federal departments have until the end of March to fully implement the return-to-office plan. Fortier told the Canadian Press last week that any repercussions for public workers who won't go back to the office would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Businesses in downtown Ottawa say they will be welcoming returning public employees with open arms this week.
"We are pleased to see more traffic on the streets, foot traffic that is. It's nice to see people discovering our store," Perfect Books owner Jim Sherman said on Sunday.
"Always great to see a more bustling community here in the downtown core."
At Bel Fiore Flowers, Minoo Banaei says it is good if workers choose to come back to the office.
"It's very quiet right now and we need our life back to normal."
As federal employees return to the office, Carr insists the union is not against returning to the office, but questions the implementation and timing of the policy.
"We're not against returning to the office, we do believe there are reasons but it needs to be presence with purpose," Carr said Sunday.
"People need to be able to gather and have teamwork, but you can't do that if you work with remote workers. So to come into an office space to sit on MS Teams every day, to do exactly the work you do the same at home just is demoralizing for a worker."
With files from CTV News Judy Trinh and The Canadian Press
