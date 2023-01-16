Federal employees start returning to the office

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades

A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.

Business trusted most in a more polarized world, report says

People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, non-profits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman.

Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing

A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina