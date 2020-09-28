OTTAWA -- > Montes Limited Selection Pinot Noir 2018

Casablanca Valley D.O., Chile

A dry, medium-bodied, fresh Pinot Noir with bright cherry, earthy florals, sweet spice and toasty oak spice flavours finishing smooth and silky on the palate.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $14.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 37937

Santa Margherita Chianti Classico 2017

Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy

A vibrant Chianti Classico with bright black cherry, red berry, earthy florals, cedar spice, savoury herbs wrapped up in a whiff of smoke.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine

Price: $22.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 91694

Wayne Gretzky Estates Whisky Oak Aged Chardonnay 2018

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

The 2018 Chardonnay was aged in whisky barrels, which gives this rich, full-bodied wine some toffee notes on the nose. This wine would be terrific with smoked chicken in a cream sauce, lobster in melting butter or a mushroom risotto.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:
Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $18.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 17234

Acrobat Pinot Gris 2017


Oregon, United States

A fresh Pinot Gris with ripe peach, pear, pink grapefruit, fine herb and creamy citrus notes on the palate. Great acidity on this wine to pair with pan-seared trout or smoked whitefish

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 420729

Cygnus U Mes U Fan Tres (1+1=3) Organic Brut Nature Cava


Penedès D.O., Spain

Toasty and earthy rather than fruity Spanish sparkling wine. Still refreshing at an exceptional price. Cava is the Spanish term for bubbly and translates to "cave." Buy by the caseload for holiday parties. Love the refreshing acidity here to enjoy this wine as an aperitif or companion to fried chicken. This sparkler is a blend of 40% Parellada, 30% Macabeo and 30% Xarello grapes and the producer uses the classic Champagne method for the second fermentation in the bottle.

Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Outstanding Organic Wine

Price: $22.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 352856