Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - September 28, 2020
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 3:27PM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 28, 2020 3:29PM EDT
Montes Limited Selection Pinot Noir 2018, Santa Margherita Chianti Classico 2017, Wayne Gretzky Estates Whisky Oak Aged Chardonnay 2018, Acrobat Pinot Gris 2017, Cygnus U Mes U Fan Tres (1+1=3) Organic Brut Nature Cava
OTTAWA -- > Montes Limited Selection Pinot Noir 2018
Casablanca Valley D.O., Chile
A dry, medium-bodied, fresh Pinot Noir with bright cherry, earthy florals, sweet spice and toasty oak spice flavours finishing smooth and silky on the palate.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 37937
Santa Margherita Chianti Classico 2017
Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy
A vibrant Chianti Classico with bright black cherry, red berry, earthy florals, cedar spice, savoury herbs wrapped up in a whiff of smoke.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 91694
Wayne Gretzky Estates Whisky Oak Aged Chardonnay 2018
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
The 2018 Chardonnay was aged in whisky barrels, which gives this rich, full-bodied wine some toffee notes on the nose. This wine would be terrific with smoked chicken in a cream sauce, lobster in melting butter or a mushroom risotto.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:
Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 17234
Acrobat Pinot Gris 2017
Oregon, United States
A fresh Pinot Gris with ripe peach, pear, pink grapefruit, fine herb and creamy citrus notes on the palate. Great acidity on this wine to pair with pan-seared trout or smoked whitefish
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 420729
Cygnus U Mes U Fan Tres (1+1=3) Organic Brut Nature Cava
Penedès D.O., Spain
Toasty and earthy rather than fruity Spanish sparkling wine. Still refreshing at an exceptional price. Cava is the Spanish term for bubbly and translates to "cave." Buy by the caseload for holiday parties. Love the refreshing acidity here to enjoy this wine as an aperitif or companion to fried chicken. This sparkler is a blend of 40% Parellada, 30% Macabeo and 30% Xarello grapes and the producer uses the classic Champagne method for the second fermentation in the bottle.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Outstanding Organic Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 352856