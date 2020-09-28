OTTAWA -- > Montes Limited Selection Pinot Noir 2018

Casablanca Valley D.O., Chile



A dry, medium-bodied, fresh Pinot Noir with bright cherry, earthy florals, sweet spice and toasty oak spice flavours finishing smooth and silky on the palate.



Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Voluptuous Veal Wine



Price: $14.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 37937

Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy



A vibrant Chianti Classico with bright black cherry, red berry, earthy florals, cedar spice, savoury herbs wrapped up in a whiff of smoke.



Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine



Price: $22.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 91694

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



The 2018 Chardonnay was aged in whisky barrels, which gives this rich, full-bodied wine some toffee notes on the nose. This wine would be terrific with smoked chicken in a cream sauce, lobster in melting butter or a mushroom risotto.



Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink:

Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine



Price: $18.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 17234

Oregon, United States



A fresh Pinot Gris with ripe peach, pear, pink grapefruit, fine herb and creamy citrus notes on the palate. Great acidity on this wine to pair with pan-seared trout or smoked whitefish



Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine



Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 420729

Penedès D.O., Spain



Toasty and earthy rather than fruity Spanish sparkling wine. Still refreshing at an exceptional price. Cava is the Spanish term for bubbly and translates to "cave." Buy by the caseload for holiday parties. Love the refreshing acidity here to enjoy this wine as an aperitif or companion to fried chicken. This sparkler is a blend of 40% Parellada, 30% Macabeo and 30% Xarello grapes and the producer uses the classic Champagne method for the second fermentation in the bottle.



Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Outstanding Organic Wine



Price: $22.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 352856